Middleton man admits having 50.3 grams of cocaine in Bognor Regis

Charles Aristide, 32, of Elmer Road, Middleton-on-Sea, will have to complete 80 hours’ Community Payback after admitting possessing 50.3 grams of cocaine, a class A drug.

His case was heard at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.

Aristide was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and Drug Rehabilitation Requirement, which means he must have treatment for drug dependency for six months.

He indicated a plea of guilty to possessing 50.3 grams of cocaine in Bognor Regis on September 28, 2018.

He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

The cocaine was forfeited and destroyed.

Bognor Regis man jailed for knife crime

Bognor Regis man sentenced for having large quantities of drugs

Shoreham driver given suspended prison sentence due to repeated offending in a very short period of time

Worthing man fined for stealing flowers

Littlehampton 71-year-old fined for drink-driving