Multiple farm animals killed by two dogs outside Chichester

Two large dogs, 'described as looking like wolves' and coloured black and white, entered a farm in Funtington and attacked animals on Monday, May 17, according to Sussex Police. (Crime reference number: 0150)

In the latest country watch newsletter, a Sussex Police spokesperson added: "They are said to have killed three Chickens and one duck.

"Two goats were covered in blood. The dogs then ran back to where they came from.

Police are appealing for information

"Then whilst the landowner was on the telephone the dogs came back and entered a field with Llamas in it."

Five days later (May 22), an outbuilding to a farm in Bury was broken into. (Crime reference number: 0628)

Police said the property was forcefully entered and a wood burner was stripped down ready to remove

"Either the intruders intended to return later, or were they disturbed," the police spokesperson said.

Police are also appealing for witnesses to the theft of haylage from a premises in Eastergate on May 18. (Crime reference number: 1309)

The spokesperson said: "Traces of haylage suggest that someone went over the gate and handed sections back over the gate where it was loaded onto a vehicle on the road.

"If you have any evidence, no matter how small, on any of the crimes listed, please call it in on the non-emergency number 101 and quote the reference number and date as given to the left of the report, of for that matter any other crime.

"In the case of an emergency, crime in action or where there is a threat to life always call 999."