Mysterious posters allege man is 'banned from East Street'

The signs, which appeared in the city centre and on social media last week, accuse a man of a number of crimes as well as alleging he is 'banned' from East Street.

Officers have said the people responsible for the signs have been identified and 'appropriate action' will be taken where necessary.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Police in Chichester are aware of posters being circulated with allegations of an offence/offences committed by an individual accompanied by an image of his face.

East Street Chichester

"The allegations were investigated thoroughly by Sussex Police.

"To avoid a risk of harm to the individual, officers have removed posters from public display.

"Those responsible for displaying the posters have been identified and appropriate action will be taken where necessary.

"We urge all members of the public not to take action against offenders or suspects of crime themselves.