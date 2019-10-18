Pair fined for having sex in Butlin’s car park in Bognor Regis

Two people have been fined for having sex in a car park at Butlin’s in Bognor Regis in an ‘alcohol fuelled’ encounter.

Lucie Ellis, 38, of Ellasdale Road in Bognor Regis, and David Mandeville, 51, of Cowbridge Road in East Cardiff, appeared before magistrates in Worthing this morning (Friday, October 18).

Butlin's in Bognor Regis. Photo: Google Images

Both pleaded guilty to outraging public decency by behaving in an indecent manner, namely engaging in sexual activity, on June 1, 2019.

Victoria Gray, prosecuting, said security at Butlin’s had been notified by a member of staff that a man and woman appeared to be having sex against the waste bins behind Hotshots bar.

They then reportedly went into a disabled toilet, before being asked to leave because they were ‘all over each other’, according to Mrs Gray.

CCTV footage shown to the court showed the pair walk from the smoking area through to the car park, where they then appeared to have sex against car bonnet, just after 10pm.

James Brotherton, defending, noted that some members of staff seemed to be walking past while this was happening.

He said of the pair, who had known eachother for 20 years and were good friends: “They went to Butlin’s, drank too much and became over-amorous.”

Mr Brotherton said they had not intended to offend or upset anyone and had ‘no idea’ they would end up in court.

“To say they are extremely embarrassed is an understatement. To say they are extremely remorseful is an understatement,” he said.

He pointed out that they had taken themselves ‘in their drunken state’ into the car park for ‘the greatest part of the incident’.

But magistrate Gavin Oclee-Brown said it was a public place, adding: “Butlin’s is a holiday camp. It’s quite possible that children could have been going back to their rooms...

“It is completely unacceptable behaviour and I think you accept that.”

He noted that they had been ‘hanging their heads in embarrassment’ in the dock.

He said: “It was clear from the video it was alcohol fuelled. You could hardly stand.”

However, he said alcohol was not an excuse.

Each was fined a total of £350, including £200 in costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

