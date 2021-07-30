Parking machine stolen from Petworth car park

(left) The pay and display machine at Pound Street car park, Petworth, and (right) the aftermath of the theft

Chichester District Council confirmed the theft took place at Pound Street car park on Monday evening (July 26) and is appealing for witnesses.

One resident called it a 'brazen theft' and said the incident, which took place just before midnight, 'caused quite a racket'.

A spokesperson from Chichester District Council said: “We can confirm that a pay and display machine in Petworth was stolen on Monday evening. Sussex Police are investigating, which will include any CCTV footage available to assist with their investigations.

"This is the first time that anything like this has happened in the district.

"We would urge anyone who saw anything to contact Sussex Police.”