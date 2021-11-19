Police crackdown on antisocial behaviour in Bognor town centre

After several reports of anti-social behaviour and youth disorder in Bognor Regis town centre this week, Sussex Police have declared a section 34 dispersal order in the area.

The order gives officers an arsenal of temporary powers, which may include the ability to disperse people gathering in certain areas, and should mean an increased police presence in the area to help keep residents safe. A breach of police direction can result in a fine.

Reported incidents include graffiti, theft, urinating in public, and groups of youths talking about fighting in the town centre.

A dispersal order is being issued in the town centre

The dispersal order was put in place at 7.30pm last night (November 18) and will remain effective until 7.29pm on Saturday night. It affects the area contained within Hotham Park to the east, Bognor Police Station to the north, Southdown Road to the west and The Esplanade to the south.

Chief Inspector Jon Carter, district commander for Arun and Chichester District, said: “We take all reports of anti-social behaviour and disorder seriously and will take proactive steps to combat anything that causes distress or alarm to the public.