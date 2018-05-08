Police investigate ‘50 person’ Goodwood brawl

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fight which broke out at Goodwood Racecourse on Saturday and say they believe it involved around 50 people.

Four people were taken to hospital with serious injuries and several others suffered minor injuries, police confirmed, adding those taken to hospital have now been discharged.

Sussex Police said that officers were called to the racecourse at 4.47pm ‘after reports of multiple altercations’, adding that investigations are ongoing.

According to eyewitness reports, a dispute that started with chanting in one of the bars spilled out onto the lawns behind the Gordon Enclosure stands on what was the first racing of the year.

Videos on social media show a number of men fighting and one video appears to show a man being kicked in the head while lying on the floor.

Two of those who suffered minor injuries were members of staff, one a security guard and another a member of the catering team, general manager Alex Eade told the Racing Post.

In a statement Goodwood said: “Goodwood Racecourse was informed of a disturbance during this afternoon’s racing.

“The incident was dealt with by on-event security and Sussex Police were notified as a precaution.

“On-event medical staff treated six people and the Racecourse is supporting Sussex Police with its on-going enquiries.

“Goodwood Racecourse wishes to apologise to any racegoer who was affected by this incident.”

Paul Coleman-Carr was at the meeting with his five-month grandchild and daughter and says he was just a few feet away from the altercation.

In a letter, he said it ‘spoiled’ their day and was ‘frightening’ to all those who were near.

Paul said: “I went into the bar where this began before it spilled out onto the concourse.

“The atmosphere was awful as there were these young men,thugs chanting at each other as if they were at a football match.

“I left the bar because of this, but kept an eye on the proceedings, the chanting continued for sometime before violence inevitably flared up.”