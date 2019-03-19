Police seize staggering £40,000 worth of drugs in Sussex raids

A huge haul of drugs and cash has been seized after police raids in Sussex.

Officers executed multiple warrants in Brighton and discovered more than £40,000 worth of Class A and B drugs.

As well as the illicit drugs police also recovered more than £20,000 in suspect cash, Sussex Police confirmed.

Multiple people have been arrested.

A spokesman for Brighton Police said on Twitter today: "Brighton is a hostile place to deal drugs.

"Thank you to our community for their ongoing support."

Police executed multiple warrants in the city

READ MORE: How you can spot county lines drug dealing in your area