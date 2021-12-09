Public urged to dial 999 if they see this West Sussex prison escapee
Police are urging members of the public to come forward if they see a man who escaped Ford Prison this week.
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 4:41 pm
Twenty-six-year-old Kieran Telfer absconded from Ford Prison on Monday and police believed he may have travelled north to Surrey.
Anyone who sees him is urged to call 999.
A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "We're searching for Kieran Telfer, 26, who is wanted having absconded from Ford Prison on Monday.
"He may have travelled to Redhill or Reigate in Surrey. If you see him, please dial 999 quoting crime reference number 47210212895, or contact https://orlo.uk/fqu57."joe.