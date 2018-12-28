Serial drink-driver who reversed into police car in Chichester had three throwing knives and set of nunchakus in rear seat

A serial drink-driver who reversed into a police car in Chichester spent Christmas behind bars, according to Sussex Police.

Police said officers stopped a grey Opel Astra in Vinnetrow Road, Chichester, following a report from a concerned member of the public at around 6pm on Saturday December 8.

A police spokesman said: "As one of the officers approached the car from behind, it reversed into the police vehicle, causing minimal damage.

"The keys were removed from the ignition and the motorist was removed from his car – he was identified as Piotr Rewicki, a packer, of Essex Road, Bognor Regis.

"Following a search of his vehicle, police discovered three throwing knives and a set of nunchakus on the rear seat."

Rewicki, 60, was taken into custody where he gave an initial breath test sample almost four times the legal limit of 35mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath, according to police.

The spokesman added: "He then failed, following numerous attempts, to provide a second sample which is required by law.

"A search of his record revealed Rewicki was already disqualified from driving until 2021 – he has two previous convictions for drink-driving and three previous convictions for driving while disqualified."

Rewicki, who police said is among more than 100 people arrested in Sussex as part of Surrey and Sussex Police’s Christmas crackdown on drink and drug-drivers, was subsequently charged with; failing to provide a sample of breath for analysis when suspected of having driven a vehicle; driving while disqualified; driving with no insurance and two counts of possessing an offensive weapon.

"He was remanded in custody to appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday December 10, where he was jailed for a total of 18 weeks," the spokesman continued.

"He was also disqualified from driving for 54 months from the date of his release, and ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge."

Police also confirmed that Jamie Hanson, 24, an electrical wholesaler, of Elm Tree Close, Bognor Regis, was arrested in Highcroft Crescent, Bognor Regis, on December 1 and charged with driving with 49mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

Police said he was disqualified from driving for 14 months at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on December 18, where he was also ordered to pay a £500 fine, £85 costs and a £50 victim surcharge.

"If you’re prepared to drive under the influence of drink or drugs, prepare to face the consequences," Sussex Police warned.

The spokesman added: "These could include the following; a minimum 12 month ban; an unlimited fine; a possible prison sentence; a criminal record, which could affect your current and future employment; an increase in your car insurance and trouble travelling to countries such as the USA.

"People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

"You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

"If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999."