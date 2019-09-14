Serious assault suspect runs from police in Bognor

A serious assault suspect ran from police in Bognor before being arrested in Littlehampton.

Arun Police said the wanted man ran from officers on Friday afternoon (September 13).

He was located in Littlehampton shortlfy afterwards where he was arrested, police added.

Arun Police said: “He remains in custody in this time. You can only run for so long. We don’t stop hunting you.”

On Saturday (September 14), Arun Police were in Littlehampton town centre looking to deter anti-scoail behaviour.

They also visited the Littlehampton town show and family fun day.