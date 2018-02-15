Sniffer dogs in Bognor to highlight fake tobacco dangers

Tuesday will see sniffer dogs and trading standards officers take to Bognor's London Road to highlight the dangers of fake tobacco.

Organisers hope the event, which will also run in Worthing on Monday, will give people the opportunity to discuss concerns and learn more about the issues.

Debbie Kennard, West Sussex County Council cabinet member for safer, stronger communities, said: “Our Trading Standards officers have done some excellent work when it comes to putting a stop to the sale of illegal tobacco.

“Fake cigarettes pose all sorts of dangers and I would strongly encourage anyone who has concerns to come along to one of these events.”

Trading Standards officer, Richard Sargeant said: “If you know of anyone selling illegal tobacco or cigarettes or have any suspicions or concerns, you can come and speak to our team in Worthing or Bognor Regis.

“Businesses caught selling illicit tobacco can lose their alcohol licence and traders can even go to jail. We would always advice that you buy from a legitimate business and contact us if you have any reservations.”

West Sussex Fire & Rescue officers and SmokeFree West Sussex will also be attending the events speaking about minimising risks to residents from smoking.

Since April 2017 West Sussex Trading Standards reports 1186 packets of cigarettes and 402 tobacco pouches have been seized at an approximate value of £20,860.

Anyone with information about illegal goods can contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 03454 04 05 06 or can report details online at www.westsussex.gov.uk/TSreport.