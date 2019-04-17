Sussex Police will be carrying out a 'surge' against serious violence after £1million boost from the Government

A £1million boost for Sussex Police has been promised by the Home Office to help in the fight against serious violence knife crime.

The news was announced this evening by Sussex police and crime commissioner Katy Bourne, who secured the cash boost for the area.

Her office said the welcome funding - a share of the £51million promised for forces across the UK by the Policing Minister - would fund a 'surge' in Sussex to tackle serious violence.

Mrs Bourne said: "The Chief Constable assures me that Sussex Police is developing an operational plan that will mean the force will be ready to step up targeted actions across the county supported by this immediate funding boost.

This is great news for Sussex Police and Sussex residents and perfectly complements the work we have already begun through our Early Intervention Youth Programme- REBOOT- which in just two weeks has already engaged with 15 young people to steer them away from crime and violence.

"The detailed funding allocations follow high level talks between PCCs, Chief Constables and Ministers earlier this year and discussions within the Serious Violence Task Force which led to £100m being made available to tackle knife crime in particular."

Announcement comes after 607 knives recovered in Sussex in one week

The announcement follows the success of Sussex Police's crackdown against knife crime last month - Operation Sceptre.

During the week-long campaign a total of 607 knives were either seized by officers or handed into amnesty bins.

READ MORE: Knife crime in Sussex - pictures show knives and guns seized in zero tolerance police crackdown

£1million will make 'real difference' to Sussex community

Assistant Chief Constable Nick May said: "We welcome additional funding which has been secured through the Home Office. During the Operation Sceptre week of action for knife crime last month, we were clear this wasn't one week of action but continues to be part of everyday policing. The additional funding will allow us to build on this and make a real difference to communities across the county.

"We are carrying out patrols in hotspot areas, targeting repeat victims and offenders, using our stop and search powers, working with trading standards and with partners to prevent crimes and educate young people.

"Action on violent crime and knife crime cannot be tackled by police alone and we continue to work with other agencies to take positive action when knife crimes occur, focusing on engagement and prevention, especially with young people."

READ MORE: Knife crime in Sussex - controversial stop and search powers 'most effective' police tactic