Topless man sought following Chichester burglary

Police are looking to speak with a man who was seen in the city on Thursday (July 4) in connection with a burglary.

Police received a report from a Cawley Road resident who said he had disturbed and intruder in his home.

Market Cross in Chichester city centre. Picture via Good Streetview

The initial attending officer PC Tom Van Der Wee form the Sussex Police Road Policing Unit said the suspect was last seen walking along Market Avenue towards the bus station.

Officers searched the area for the suspect.

Police described the man as topless, white with a stocky build. Any one who may have seen him has been asked to contact Sussex Police.

Police officer Tom Van Der Wee tweeted: "Did you see a topless white male, stocky build aged around 35 near to #Chichester city centre during the late afternoon of Thursday July 4 2019?

"We'd like to speak to him about a nearby burglary. If you have any information please call #SussexPolice on 101 quoting 1216 of 04/07/19"