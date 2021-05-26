Woman who stole from Selsey employers ordered to repay money

Caroline O’Hagan, 56, had stolen the money from the Selsey Country Club where she was the general manager, by using the club’s company credit card and cheque book.

Sussex Police said O’Hagan's scheme 'began to unravel' when the club undertook an update of their accounts.

O’Hagan, of St Albans Road, Havant, initially maintained a recently deceased director had authorised bonus payments for her hard work but the truth came out following an investigation by detectives.

A police spokesperson said: "She was given an 18-month suspended prison sentence at Lewes Crown Court in February 2021 having admitted two counts of fraud by false representation.

"Enquiries continued through an expert police financial investigator and at the same Court on May 18, at a hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) a Confiscation Order was issued against O'Hagan for £25,749.64 with £20,807.88 being paid as compensation to the victim.

"This represents the value of the monies stolen plus the increase in the value of money."

O'Hagan was given three months to pay, and she fails to do so will face a further six months and will still have to pay.

Detective Inspector Mark O'Brien of the Sussex Police Economic Crime Unit said; "We will always seek opportunities to strip offenders through POCA of the profits of their crime, even after conviction, and on this occasion we are glad to have helped a legitimate local business to recover their funds."