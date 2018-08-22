Cyclists clock up impressive miles for an important cause

A team of cyclists who took on the ‘Dream Wheelers’ challenge in support of the St Wilfrid’s Hospice Dream Building appeal joined to present a cheque for £6,755.80.

The impressive amount, which they had collectively raised through sponsorship, was presented on Tuesday, August 14.

Back in May, the fantastic team rode an impressive 100 miles through a course in Normandy in France, to raise as much money as possible towards the appeal.

The Hospice is £1.7m away from its £15.5 million target to create a new modern facility for the community, and they are asking all to help make this dream come true by taking part in the Dream Building appeal.

The hospice has only nine months to reach the overall target.

For more information on the appeal, including how to help, visit www.dreambuilding.org.uk.