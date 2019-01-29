Date announced for official opening of West Sussex pump track

A date has been announced for the official opening of a West Sussex pump track.

Residents are invited to join the Highwood Village Community open day featuring the official opening of the Horsham pump track, the first in the district, on Sunday February 10.

The event will be held between 11am and 2pm with many activities on offer including a chance for visitors to ride the track.

At 11.30am and 1pm there will be a demonstration on the track and with a selection of 30 bikes, residents can try out the ramps, half pipes and drops on the new track for themselves.

The pump track will join tracks in Angmering, Crawley and Selsey in offering an inclusive, accessible route into BMX and mountain biking.

The event also marks the start of an exciting new public art installation at Highwood Village, part of the Horsham District Year of Culture.

Artist Jon Edgar will start to sculpt and carve a six tonne stone and will use input from local residents and passers-by to contribute to the carving.

The art installation will emerge throughout the year, with the sculpture expected to be completed in 2020.

Jon said: “I will be inviting the public to make the very first chisel marks on the stone at the opening day.

“As local people become involved through the year, I will draw inspiration from them too.

“It becomes their stone, carved within - and at the heart of - their community.”

Ben Annetts, sales and marketing director of Berkeley Homes Southern, added: “It’s wonderful to bring the community together to celebrate the official opening of the track and the Highwood Village Sculpture project.

“Highwood Village already has a friendly community feel and the opening of the Pump track will help to further this.”

Visit www.highwoodvillage.com for more.