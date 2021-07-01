Sussex Police forms public panel to tackle hate crime

The panel will be made up of public volunteers who will provide feedback on the way police officers deal with hate crime in the county.

This is a way of trying to improve the two-way communications between officers and communities they serve, according to Sussex Police

Superintendent Rachel Swinney, force lead for hate crime, said, “Last year Sussex Police was the first force nationally to volunteer to take part in a hate crime investigations inspection.

Photo from Sussex Police. SUS-210107-104227001

“This was carried out by the National Police Chiefs’ Council and independent members of the National Independent Advisory Group.”

She said the inspection concluded the police response to hate crime in Sussex was a ‘good standard’ but ‘there is still more to do’.

Superintendent Swinney said, “I am really proud that Sussex will be one of the first forces in the country to invite community members to work more closely alongside policing in our efforts to tackle hate crime.

“The new panel will put the voice of our community at the forefront of the local policing response to offences of this nature.

“I would like to invite members of the public to join us and be part of this important work.

“Hate crime won’t be tolerated in Sussex and it is a priority for us to ensure that we continue to work together, build on and improve the trust and confidence of our local communities.”

She said the panel of members of the public should represent ‘all areas of our community’ and make sure the relationship between the public and police is ‘built on trust and honesty’.

Superintendent Swinney said, “I am confident that panel members will be able to provide both valuable feedback and insight that will allow the force to both improve and adapt its overall policing response to Hate Crime.”