Delays following Chichester city centre collision
A two-car collision in Chichester city centre is causing traffic delays this afternoon (Wednesday, November 3).
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 5:33 pm
Reports have come in of a collision between two vehicles by the traffic lights at Eastgate Square.
The Hornet is partially blocked as a result and the incident is causing heavy delays from Giggling Squid all the way back to Whyke Road.
Sussex Police has been approached for comment. More on this as we have it.