Detailed plans for 300 new homes for Westhampnett supported

Detailed plans for 300 homes in Westhampnett have been supported and will be approved once a legal agreement is signed with the developer.

Outline approval for the scheme, in Madgwick Lane, which will include 90 affordable homes, was given in 2016, despite heavy opposition.

On Wednesday (September 19), Chichester District Council’s planning committee met to consider an application for a number of reserve matters, such as pedestrian and cycle access to the site, as well as the appearance and layout of the homes.

Objecting to the application, resident Simon Barnes raised concerns about the impact a potential 600 extra cars could have, particularly at the junction of Madgwick Lane and The Sadlers.

Mr Barnes said there had been a number of accidents at the spot in the past and was worried that the figure would increase.

He also expressed concern about the number of Southern Water lorries which would go in and out of the site.

Mr Barnes was referring to a point in the planning officer’s report which stated that the sewerage system would not be ready until spring 2020, while the first 60-90 houses would be built by spring 2019.

The site will be connected to the new 10km underground pipeline which will run from west of Chichester to Tangmere and was approved by West Sussex County Council earlier this month.

The meeting was told that, while waiting for the pipeline to be completed, Southern Water would send two or three tankers a day to the new development to collect the sewerage from a pumping station uphill to the north of the site.

Members were also told that a number of allotments would be included on the site, with a footpath proposed to connect them to nearby St Peter’s Church.

The planning officer said Westhampnett Parish Council was keen to take on the allotments, and it was hoped they would be made available to anyone in the parish, not just people living in the new development.

After a lengthy discussion about design and landscaping, members voted in favour of the application.

It will be deferred while the S106 agreement is completed.

Agent Stuart Goodwill said: “We have committed to ensuring this is an attractive, high quality development that we can all be proud of and can be used as a positive benchmark in the future.”