A levels: Bishop Luffa students 'excited' after glowing A level results

The head of sixth form at Bishop Luffa has commended students for their perseverance.

Students celebrated together as the school received an A level pass rate of 99 per cent.

Lucas Goldsmith, Ben Morton, Artchi Hudson and Oscar Pickering

Ben Morton. 18, received glowing results with A A A* in law, media and PE.

The aspiring journalist said he was 'so happy' with his results but he didn't expect it.

He said: "I got an unconditional offer so I was really lucky. I'm going to St Mary's in Twickenham to study journalism which is really exiting."

"Because of the unconditional I didn't have too much worry but when I was arriving I was feeling a little me nervous.

"You just want to do yourself justice."

He admitted he was a 'bit of a crammer' but said he had worked really hard in the weeks before the exams.

Ben and his friends, who all got into their chosen university, said they would be celebrating with a night out in Portsmouth.

Phoebe Napier-Raikes, 18, also received an unconditional offer to study drama at university in Farnham.

She received C U B in literature, psychology and theatre studies. She said: "I was all right getting here, I've already got a place, so it doesn't really matter what the results are.

Phoebe said that before she got the offer email in the morning she was 'shaking'.

She said: "I did not sleep at all last night. I thought I'd watch some TV for a bit and have a little cry because I know I'm not going to get in anywhere.

"Then I arose this morning and realised, I did it."

Close to a third of all exams taken by the group of 144 students gained top grades A*-A, and across the cohort students achieved an average of a B grade overall.

Head of sixth form at Bishop Luffa School, Jamie Saunders said: "Our students have done incredibly well to persevere and exhibit the strength of character, grit and resilience to achieve

outstanding results.

"They have worked extremely hard to meet their potential and now embark on a range of exciting courses at some very competitive universities.

"They have shown that they have not only great intelligence but have also developed the skills to succeed in higher education and beyond and make a really positive impact on society and

the wider world.

"We will miss them here but wish them the best of luck for the future.”

Headteacher Nick Taunt said: “It has been a particular pleasure in my last days as head of Bishop Luffa to congratulate these sixth formers and to wish them all the best for the future.

"They are impressive young people: they have worked exceptionally hard to achieve these exam results, but they have also given their all to the school throughout their time here.

"I know they will make their mark in the years to come."

