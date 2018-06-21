A showcase to celebrate our great emergency services

A weekend to celebrate and showcase the emergency services is returning to Amberley Museum.

On Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 June, Amberley Museum will be holding their annual Emergency Services Weekend.

This weekend is a very special opportunity for all visitors to really get insight on all the hard work and dedication the emergency services provide for all, meet a variety of crew members and have a closer look at the older and newer response vehicles,

This year is the West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service are fully supporting the event, and they hope to have their new ALP from Worthing along with the Technical Rescue Unit from Horley.

With three different stations attending over the two days, they will be doing rescue displays on cars up in the Museums white pit by the Paviors exhibit.

The historic preserved Fire Service appliances will be on static display around the Museum, along with a presence from the RNLI, Police vehicles, RAF vehicles and model displays.

Amberley Museum is a unique heritage site located in the South Downs, Sussex.

The museum has 36 acres of grounds to explore and more than 40 exhibit buildings to visit, focusing on both industrial and transport history.

The Sussex based museum is home to traditional craftspeople such as the Woodturners and Blacksmith, with a café, gift shop, nature trails and picnic areas. The Museum is accessibility friendly and dogs are welcome on site.

This year the Museum are happy to be celebrating its 40th season, and are therefore hosting more than 50 different and unique events throughout 2018.

From a variety of children’s activity days to classic vehicle shows.

For more information on their up and coming events, or education programme visit the website for full details www.amberleymuseum.co.uk.