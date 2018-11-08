Barratt Homes improving school safety

Children at a Chichester school are learning to put safety first this winter.

The pupils at the March CE Primary School have had hi vis vests donated to them, so that they can be seen easily while walking to and from school.

With the arrival of the darker nights, the community-focused local housebuilder Barratt Homes has kitted out the primary school with the vests to help keep the children safe.

March CE Primary School head teacher Nicky Metcalfe said: “It is one of our most important values to provide our children with a secure, happy and safe learning environment and we are thrilled that we can extend this beyond the classroom.

“We’re delighted that this donation from Barratt Homes has helped us to priorities that safety element.”

The donation of the hi vis vests is part of the company’s ongoing pledge to support the communities it works in, with the safety of residents being a number one priority.

Anthony Dimmick, Barratt Homes’ community liaison officer, said: “We know how important it is to encourage youngsters to get out and about, and we should all continue to stay active and get outside even in the winter months.

“Only a generation ago, 70 per cent of children walked to school, now it’s less than half that figure. And that’s partly because some parents have perfectly reasonable safety concerns.

“We are committed to playing a supportive role in and around the communities we are helping to create - and we feel we can help encourage local children to walk to school.

“We are proud to donate hi vis vests to the pupils of March CE Primary school. These will allow them to stand out when visibility is low.

“We know the vests, teamed with the excellent road safety advice given out during lessons, will make a big difference.”

