Church gives school top marks

A headteacher has hailed his staff as ‘brilliant role models’ after their school received a glowing report from church inspectors.

Singleton CE Primary was visited by the Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) team on January 30 and rated ‘outstanding’ in all areas.

As well as undergoing Ofsted inspections, all Church of England schools are inspected by their diocese every three to five years.

In her report, inspector Connie Hughes, of the Diocese of Chichester, praised the ‘unequivocal Christian ethos’ at Singleton, which she said was ‘underpinned by explicit Christian values weaved seamlessly into the daily life of the school’.

She added: “The stimulating and creative displays throughout the school reflect how Christian values are interwoven into everyday experiences and purposefully contribute to pupils’ excellent behaviour, attendance and positive attitudes to learning.”

Parents were full of enthusiasm for the school, describing headteacher Christopher Todd and his team as ‘warm and caring’.

One told Ms Hughes: “Christian and moral values taught to our children radiate out of them, teaches them life skills and makes them nice children.”

Mr Todd said: “It is wonderful to receive such a fantastic acknowledgement of the work we have put into creating a school where Christian values are celebrated.

“I would particularly like to thank my wonderful team of staff who are such brilliant role models for our pupils, enabling each and every one of them to become successful human beings.”

The Reverend Kevan Robinson, Rector of the Valley Parish of East Dean, Singleton & West Dean, added: “As the priest in charge of the Valley Parish, I am absolutely delighted to read the report of the recent SIAMS inspection at Singleton CE School.

“It is a great credit to the headteacher, staff and pupils, not to mention parents, governors and friends of the school. I look forward to sharing this outstanding result with the wider church family in the Valley Parish.”

Only a couple of points were highlighted for further improvement: providing more ways for children to engage fully in the school’s prayer life; and developing the expertise of foundation governors.