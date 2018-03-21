Creative fun for Westbourne House visitors

Cookery, design, drama and music were the order of the day when Westbourne House School held a creativity fun day.

Pupils from Years 7 and 8 were on hand to help as around 250 local parents and children enjoyed a host of creative workshops at the school, in Coach Road, on Saturday (March 17).

Youngsters aged from 2-10 explored their culinary skills at a cookery workshop, leaving with freshly baked banana and chocolate chip muffins, which put massive smiles on many faces.

In the art room, many funky bags were made, with children learning about printing techniques and using hot glue guns to attach the felt shapes they had created.

The design & technology room was all about boats, with hulls being made using vacuum forming plastics before being embellished with sails and flags flying from the mast.

Elsewhere, there was music from around the world - including a Samba beat finale - while Mr Bubbles entertained the pre-prep children, helping them to make wands and giant bubbles.

And one group of hardy souls braved the snow to explore the school grounds.

Victoria Homewood, head of Westbourne House Pre-Prep said: "We really have enjoyed bringing the local community together today and witnessing the joy children experience when they create.

"As a school, we believe in giving children the opportunity to experience all the creative arts including drama, textiles, food technology, ceramics, art and music.

"With this kind of exposure from a young age, children tend to develop an enthusiasm for new challenges and a wonderful ‘can do’ attitude."

An extra treat saw pupils from Years 6 and 7 entertained the guests during lunch, with excerpts from Singin’ In The Rain and their upcoming show, A Fawlty Towers Restaurant Experience.

Ed Cousens, head of drama, said, “It was really good experience for the children to be performing to a new crowd in a day-time atmosphere. There were lots of laughs from the crowd as the Year 7s performed their comedy. It has boosted their confidence enormously.”

The next fun day will be held in September.