Hats fly as students celebrate graduating from Chichester University

Hats were flying around the cathedral for the postgraduate ceremony.

Postgraduate students from Chichester University celebrated their years of hard work and dedication at Chichester Cathedral this afternoon.

Matt Jackson and Liam Welch

Vice-chancellor Professor Jane Longmore said: “Graduation is rightly seen as a celebration of achievement and the triumphant end of an important phase in our students’ lives.

“I hope that this ceremony will also mark a beginning, in that they will take with them not just happy memories of their time at Chichester but a quest for knowledge and the gift of friendship that will last a lifetime.”



Hannah Cureton, who has graduated with a masters degree in sport performance analysis, said: “I have been at university for four years altogether but only one year for my masters.”

When asked about her plans post graduation, she said: “I have started an internship in London at Hampstead and Westminster Hockey Club, working with Kate Richard-Walsh.”



Hannah explained that she hopes to use freelance work to run her own business and hopefully work towards Olympic level.



The lone, biomechanics graduate, Jason Ryall, said: “I started as an undergraduate in 2013 and I took a year out before starting my postgraduate degree.



“Now I have finished, I am just winging it for the moment and waiting for an offer from someone.



“The biomechanics field is very niche and employers prefer three or four years of experience - which isn’t possible straight out of university.”

Samuel Barr, walked out with a masters degree in sports and exercise physiology. He said: “The ceremony was really nice and informative.

“I ideally would like to be a professional sports scientist, but I would have to get some extra experience first.”

Matt Jackson and Liam Welch, both finished university with a masters degree in strength and conditioning.

Matt explained that he is planning on going to work at Surrey University. While Liam is off to Epsom College to work for a year.

Today’s celebrations brought some honoured faces to the ceremonies, including: Hope Powell CBE and Chi-chi Nwanoku OBE.

Professor Jane Longmore added: “A degree is much more than just a measure of educational attainment, it is a test of character, of resilience, of determination and creativity.

“I hope each student will take into the outside world the sense of pride they feel at graduation, the self-belief that has been nurtured in the course of your studies, and the qualities of tolerance, respect, and curiosity that are at the cultural core of all universities.”