New headteacher chosen for Bishop Luffa

Bishop Luffa School has appointed its next headteacher.

Austen Hindman, who is currently head of Peacehaven Community School, will take over from Nick Taunt on September 1.

Mr Taunt has been with the school for 18 years and will retire at the end of the summer term.

Mr Hindman will be only the fourth headteacher in Bishop Luffa's 55-year history.

Nigel Hoggarth, chairman of the board of directors, said: "Members of the board of directors were unanimous in their decision to appoint Mr Hindman.

"He was selected because he was the outstanding candidate at the end of a demanding two-day selection process that was supported by the Diocese of Chichester.”

Mr Hindman has had a successful career in the senior leadership of schools in Portsmouth and Brighton and Hove.

Looking forward to his new appointment, he said: "Bishop Luffa is a unique school with a well-deserved reputation for academic excellence.

"It is a privilege to be appointed as the fourth headteacher in the school’s history, and I look forward to building on the strong foundations that Nick Taunt has created.

“The strength of the school is that it is distinctly Christian but remains inclusive. In our pressurised world, it gives its students the space to develop as individuals and to build the resilience that they need to succeed.

“I am looking forward to joining the school in September and working with the students, staff and wider community to continue the proud traditions of Bishop Luffa School."