Prebendal pupils get creative for Glanvilles card competition

A firm of solicitors in Chichester has announced the winner of a creative competition it opened up to a local school.

Although Glanvilles LLP’s main office is in Fareham, the firm’s Chichester office is growing, in particular its residential conveyancing department.

Because of this, the staff decided that they wanted to become more involved with the local community.

For this reason, Glanvilles opened up an exciting competition to Chichester’s The Prebendal School.

They asked Prebendal students to try their hand at re-designing the firm’s ‘New Home’ cards.

They send these cards to their clients when they move home.

Mikyla Wollaston of the Glanvilles Chichester office said: “We were delighted to work with The Prebendal School.

“The children have come up with some great ideas and we have now picked a winning design.”

On Thursday, November 15, Mikyla, along with Rebecca Prince, who is from Glanvilles LLP’s Residential Property team, attended the school’s cathedral assembly to present the winner, Katherine Williams, with the finished product and her prize.

Emily Hudson, head of ADT at The Prebendal School, said: “We are delighted to have partnered with Glanvilles and our children really enjoyed getting creative. It was very hard to pick out an overall winner but many congratulations to Katherine who produced such a wonderful design.”

Rebecca said “We are thrilled that the Prebendal School agreed to be involved with this venture. We think it is lovely that their pupils have been instrumental in coming up with some wonderful designs for cards sent to our clients when they move home. “We are so pleased that our Chichester clients will receive a special card designed by a local school child. At Glanvilles LLP, we aim to go that extra distance for our clients. Congratulations to Katherine for producing such a brilliant design.”