Update: School closures, March 1

The following schools have informed West Sussex County Council that they will be closed today.

Balcombe CofE Controlled Primary School, Haywards Heath

Bourne Community College, Emsworth

Bosham Primary School, Chichester - Partially open today. The school will close at 12 noon. Parents are welcome to collect earlier than this should the weather conditions worsen.

Camelsdale Primary School, Haslemere

Chidham Parochial Primary School, Chichester

Compton and Up Marden CofE Primary School, Chichester - The school will be closed from 12.30pm

Cornfield School, Littlehampton

Crawley Down Village CofE Primary School, Crawley

Duncton CofE Junior School, Petworth

Easebourne CofE Primary School, Midhurst

Fernhurst Primary School, Haslemere

Fittleworth CofE Village School, Pulborough

Fordwater School, Chichester

Graffham CofE Infant School, Petworth

Harting CofE Primary School, Petersfield

Herons Dale Primary School, Shoreham-by-Sea

Hollycombe Primary School, Liphook

Littlegreen School, Compton

Midhurst Rother College, Midhurst

Oak Grove College, Worthing

Palatine Primary School, Worthing

Plaistow and Kirdford Primary School, Billingshurst

Southbourne Infant School, Emsworth - The school will be closed from 12 noon

Southbourne Junior School, Emsworth - The school will be closed from 12 noon

St Anthony's School, Chichester

St Mark's CofE Primary School, Staplefield, Haywards Heath

St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Worthing - The school will be closed from 12.45pm

Storrington Primary School, Pulborough

The Academy, Selsey

West Hoathly CofE Primary School, East Grinstead

Updates as we get them.