Elderly woman injured after collision in Bracklesham

A 76-year-old woman suffered minor injuries after a collision in Bracklesham last night, according to Sussex Police.

Police said the woman was driving a blue Ford Fiesta when she was in a collision with a black Ford Mondeo, driven by a 72-year-old man, at the junction of the B2198 Bracklesham Lane and Clayton Lane at 6.30pm on Monday (February 11).

Police

A spokesman added: "The woman involved sustained minor injuries for which she was treated at St Richard's Hospital, Chichester."

See also: Show stopped at Chichester Minerva Theatre after audience member is taken ill

Diesel spillage sees road closed in Bury