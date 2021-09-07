Emergency service provide update as car flips on Chichester A27
Emergency services have provided an update after a car flipped onto its roof on the A27 this morning (Tuesday, September 7).
Police, ambulance and fire crews were scrambled to Portfield Roundabout at 8.21am following reports of a collision between a lorry and a car.
A car was pictured on its roof at the scene of the collision.
A woman had released herself from the vehicle prior to emergency services arriving. No injuries have been reported.
A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: "Mainly all the I can confirm ambulance crews attended the scene following reports of an RTC at approximately 8.20am today but there were no serious injuries and no one required hospital treatment."
A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 8.21am this morning, we were called to a road traffic collision at Portfield Roundabout, Chichester.
"Crews from Bognor, Chichester and Worthing were sent to the incident.
"On arrival there was a collision involving a car and a lorry. One female had released herself from the vehicle prior to our arrival.
"Crews made the roadway safe and left the scene at 8.40am.
"Sussex Police and SECAmb were also in attendance."