Emergency service provide update as car flips on Chichester A27

Police, ambulance and fire crews were scrambled to Portfield Roundabout at 8.21am following reports of a collision between a lorry and a car.

A car was pictured on its roof at the scene of the collision.

A woman had released herself from the vehicle prior to emergency services arriving. No injuries have been reported.

A vehicle upside down by the Bognor Road Roundabout. Picture courtesy of Neil Jerram

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: "Mainly all the I can confirm ambulance crews attended the scene following reports of an RTC at approximately 8.20am today but there were no serious injuries and no one required hospital treatment."

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 8.21am this morning, we were called to a road traffic collision at Portfield Roundabout, Chichester.

"Crews from Bognor, Chichester and Worthing were sent to the incident.

"On arrival there was a collision involving a car and a lorry. One female had released herself from the vehicle prior to our arrival.

"Crews made the roadway safe and left the scene at 8.40am.