Emsworth and District Quiz League reflects on end of season

It was a good finish for the Emsworth and District Quiz League’s season for both Woolpack teams, with Woolpack Rangers winning the league and Woolpack coming second.

West Leigh, which ended third and happy with their achievement, will not be a team for the new season this October as Alan and Christine will join the Hawks.

The Hawks’ two newer players, Brian Hopper and Robert Rudge, will join or make up a team from Wheelwrights .

It’s a sad goodbye to the Hobbits who have been in the league since 2011,

Paul Stephen’s wife Kerry has been very poorly recently and Marie enjoyed her company. The league wishes Kerry all the best of health, and the team, who will be missed. They have mentioned that they will be coming along as guests through next season.

The Woodmancote and the Fox and Hounds may have a team for the new season, which starts again on Sunday, October 7.