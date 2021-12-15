Appeal for help to picture sewage discharges around the Chichester district

The Save Our South Coast Alliance is appealing for the public’s help as it joins forces with an environment film company who will compile this evidence and create a time ‘story’ of the reality of the situation.

SOSCA has aged for the public to take landscape images of videos of any sewage overflows at the scene of discharge into Chichester Harbour and its surrounding areas, as well as any upsurges in homes, gardens and high streets in the district.

Sewage leak. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

Libby Alexander, on behalf of SOSCA.org.uk, said: “Our harbours, estuaries, and wetlands that unfold across the Chichester Coastal Plain need our help now.”

“This situation goes against all that this Government has shouted to the World about the brilliance of their policies to protect Britain’s environment when hosting COP26.”

Senders are asked to send in their images and videos along with their name; date of film; location as exact as possible; and brief description of what was filmed and email it to [email protected]