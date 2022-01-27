Chichester Canal bank to benefit from restoration after securing necessary funding

The volunteer-led charity's fundraising campaign began in autumn 2020, and thanks to individual donors, contributions from local councils, significant grants, and income generated by canal activities, the success means that work can now begin.

The first stretch to be completed runs from about 300 metres south of the steps to the Canal Walk housing development towards Hunston for about 250m.

Specialist contractors will restore the most critically-damaged section of the canal bank — which are the very foundations of the canal — underpinning the towpath used by so many people, keeping the waterway safe for all users, and managing water flow.

Chichester Canal. Picture by John Cannon.

For safety reasons, the towpath will be closed to all canal users from February 7 for about eight weeks, with an alternative route available via the A27. This is to ensure the contractors can work as effectively and efficiently as possible.

Trustee Mark Stoneham said: "We’re obviously thrilled with the funding position, and delighted we can start this work to celebrate our 200th anniversary year.

"We’ve seen during the pandemic how important the canal is for both physical and mental recreation, whether for dogwalkers, joggers or weekend walkers, and we appreciate that the closure of a very heavily used stretch of the towpath will impact on many local residents.

"However, it’s really important that this work is carried out safely and promptly, so that the towpath and waterway are safe for users now and into the future".

The waterway will remain open for licenced paddlers and scheduled boat trips.

The work is scheduled to be completed in time for the canal's 200th anniversary event taking place on Saturday, April 9 which will mark the milestone with live music, entertainment and a range of displays.