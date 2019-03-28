Concerns raised for 'vulnerable' Selsey swans

Concerns have been raised over the welfare of two swans in Selsey.

A warning was issued to residents after Selsey Community Warden, Neil Hill, began receiving calls from concerned residents about the welfare of a pair of swans at East Beach pond.

Neil said: "I went down there yesterday because a resident rang me about two swans born at the end of last year."

Neil explained, after speaking to wildlife experts, he learned that adult swans will give birth and the cygnets will often leave the nest within one day. However, in East Beach pond, the opposite happened an the cygnets were left to their own devices.

"On Tuesday afternoon, two adult swans came back to East Beach pond and began pushing the young ones away," Neil said.

More residents called Neil and told him about the younger swans being on the bank of the pond because, with swans being territorial birds, they could be attacked if they enter the lake.

Dog walkers are being urged to keep their dogs on leads while walking in the area.

Neil said: "Please could I also ask people not to approach the younger pair, as they could attack even though they look very placid. They are quite vulnerable on the bank, as their natural safe habitat is in the water."