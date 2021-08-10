Fire crews battle thatched roof blaze in Middleton-on-Sea

Teams received the call at 2.28pm: a thatched roof in Sea Lane, Middleton-on-Sea, had caught fire, and fire teams from across West Sussex were dispatched immediately.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said teams are still on the scene, making progress to extinguish the blaze.

Teams are using a compressed air foam system, jets and hose reels to extinguish the fire and have received assistance from the service’s aerial ladder platform, water carrier and incident command unit to help fight the fire.

The thatched roof blaze took place in Sea Lane