Fire crews battle thatched roof blaze in Middleton-on-Sea
Fire crews from Littlehampton, Bognor, Worthing, Chichester and Shoreham were called to Middleton-on-Sea earlier today after a thatched roof caught fire.
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 4:24 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 5:04 pm
Teams received the call at 2.28pm: a thatched roof in Sea Lane, Middleton-on-Sea, had caught fire, and fire teams from across West Sussex were dispatched immediately.
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said teams are still on the scene, making progress to extinguish the blaze.
Teams are using a compressed air foam system, jets and hose reels to extinguish the fire and have received assistance from the service’s aerial ladder platform, water carrier and incident command unit to help fight the fire.
Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance services are also in attendance.