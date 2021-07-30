Green waste club collections still behind schedule
Waste management company Biffa have apologised for delays to their green waste collection service, which returned earlier this month after being suspended for two weeks on June 20.
The company has blamed a national shortage of drivers and ‘the continued impact of Covid-19’ for the delays, which has seen some collections delayed by up to ten whole days.
“Whilst every effort is being made to garden waste, we are experiencing delays to the service. We are currently accepting increased garden waste on collection day of up to three sacks to minimise inconvenience.”
Collections which were due on July 16 have since been collected, collections due on July 19 are in progress, and collections due on July 20 pending, with the company asking customers to put their bins out by 7am on Saturday morning (July 31).
Dates and expected collection times for pick-ups which were originally due to take place between July 21 and July 26, however, are still pending and the company has asked to continue checking the green waste club website for daily updates. In a statement addressing the delays published on the Green Waste Club website, managing director Roger Edwards apologised for the disruption to service.
He said: “There was, and remains, a very real threat to the collection of all waste due to this national driver shortage. We are working really hard to ensure continuity of service. Other councils are experiencing similar problems and the industry is working with government to try and find a solution. However, possible disruption in one form or another is likely to continue for the foreseeable future.”
“Whilst we are doing everything we can to avoid disruption, there will likely be further delays to service in the coming weeks. We are confident that all green waste you present for collection will be collected, even though this may not be on the usual collection day. We apologise for this and once the service has returned to normal operating levels, we will strive to make it up to those who have been left short changed by the current disruption.”