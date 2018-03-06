Help out with microplastic beach survey at Chichester Harbour

Volunteers are being sought to help with a survey of microplastic found on Chichester beaches to assess the impact on the ecosystem.

A small survey conducted at East Head last year found huge amounts of microplastics in a very small area - far more than expected.

Now, environmental campaigners Just One Ocean, are planning a research project for 2018 to find out the real extent of the problem and what the potential impact is on the area’s important ecosystem.

The aim will be to take samples from across the inter-tidal zone in order to provide information about the extent and location of the microplastics in this internationally important location.

They are looking for volunteers who are concerned about the environment to give up a day on March 14 to get involved in the beach survey at 20 locations across Chichester Harbour, collecting samples or helping to manage the event.

The survey will last from 9.30am to around 2.30pm. Transport will be provided as well as all equipment and training needed for the survey.

Volunteers can also get involved in the data analysis if they wish.

Participants should bring some warm, dry clothing, wellies, a notebook and some lunch.

To find out more and to register to take part, visit http://justoneocean.org/chichester-harbour-microplastic-survey