UPDATE: Monty now with friends

The badger cub rescued in Steyning is now in the care of Harper Asprey Wildlife Rescue in Surrey.

Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital in Sidlesham had been monitoring the baby, named Monty by Coastway Vets in Shoreham.

Asha Park, supporter communications manager for Brent Lodge, explained: “We had him for only 48 hours as it is important that they are put with others as soon as possible, especially once they have opened their eyes.

“He is with Harper Asprey Wildlife Rescue along with another badger we sent there a couple of weeks ago. I think they now have three in total.

“Once old enough, they will all be released into a protected area. There is already a purpose-built sett ready for them.”

