Extinction Rebellion climate activists stage Sussex 'die ins'

Hundreds of local climate activists staged a series of 'die ins' at 11 locations on Saturday (April 27).

Almost 300 activists were seen lying down on the ground across Brighton to symbolise 'both the mass extinction of wildlife we are already witnessing and humanity’s own looming extinction'.

Extinction Rebellion activists at the Brighton Palace Pier (Credit: Danny Fitzpatrick)

Extinction Rebellion, the group which organised the event, said: "There were 11 minute-long ‘die-ins’ to represent the 11 years we have left to act to avoid climate catastrophe, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s landmark report."

The die ins were held at: Jubilee Square, New Road, in front of the Pavilion, in front of Brighton Palace Pier, on the pier, Brighton Beach, East Street, Brighton Town Hall, outside Churchill Square, the i360 and Hove Lawns.

It comes after Extinction Rebellion activists have been holding demonstrations in London, in Oxford Circus, Parliament Square, Marble Arch, Waterloo Bridge and Piccadilly Circus.

More than 200 people from Brighton and Hove were involved in these actions, with more than 20 of them being arrested.

Outside the i360 (Credit: Danny Fitzpatrick)

Penny Bay, 65, of Poets’ Corner in Hove, was arrested on Waterloo Bridge on the April 18 for obstructing the road.

She said: "I feel completely fine and justified about my arrest, given the state of the climate emergency we are facing. The experience was made so much easier by the kindness and support of all the other Extinction Rebellion people around me. The atmosphere was just amazing.

"Overall, with the London actions over Easter I believe we did what we set out to achieve. We've now reached a place where climate is on the agenda and discussions with those in power can begin. The whole experience has left me so much more optimistic about the climate and ecological crisis. The incredible turnout and enthusiasm in London have allowed me to believe that change really is possible.

“I spent so much time talking to people on the street and was blown away by the support. Nearly everyone I spoke to was completely in favour of what we were doing, even drivers whose cars were stuck in traffic because we'd blocked the road! They were all on our side, because the world really is waking up to the terrible reality. This is just the start of our movement. I urge everyone to get involved, because climate affects us all. The time to act is now!"

A young activist (Credit: Danny Fitzpatrick)

Extinction Rebellion Brighton is calling for government action on climate change

To find out more, visit: {http://rebellion.earth/|rebellion.earth/