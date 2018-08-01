Fantastic fun for pupils at Fordwater School prom

Fordwater School hosted its prom, which was enjoyed by everyone who attended.

Held on Friday, July 20, the prom saw students, who were dressed to impress, enjoy music, food, and fun events.

Glitz and glamour at the prom

Clare Lisher, receptionist and admin assistant at Fordwater School, said: “We’ve had another fantastic prom at Fordwater Special School. The students had an amazing time.

“A live band welcomed the students to the school in the evening with a highlight being one of our students joining the band to sing a song from the ‘Greatest Showman’ film.

“It was a very special moment, as even her parents didn’t know she was going to do it.

“Everyone enjoyed their evening food provided by a mobile kitchen and ice cream van.

Pictures were taken of the pupils arriving at the prom

“The photo booth proved very popular with the students wearing different fancy dress props to have photographs taken with their friends.

“The prom was greatly enhanced by the kindness of local companies who were able to make generous donations in order to make the evening as special as it could be.

“On behalf of all staff and students, we would like to thank the following people for their support: Oldham Seals, Sainsbury’s, Tesco’s, Rocco florists, Price Busters and Sue Keeley for providing a manicure voucher to be raffled off to help raise funds.

“A highly dedicated staff team worked incredibly hard to transform the school into a fitting venue to celebrate their achievements over the last year, and to say goodbye to our leavers.”