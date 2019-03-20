Fashion show raises £1,500 for Pregnancy Options Centre

More than 100 women gathered at the Newell Centre in Chichester for the Colours Fundraising Fashion Show and Pop Up Shop

Held on March 8, the fashion show aimed to raise funds for Pregnancy Options Centre, a local charity.

regnancy Options Centre provides free, non-judgemental support to women and men facing unplanned pregnancy as well as long-term counselling for pregnancy loss or post-abortion support. The centre provides over 200 hours of free counselling each year and is the only service of its kind in the area.

The latest trends and upcoming styles for the spring season were showcased at the fashion show, and there was the chance for the guests to get clothes at 50 per cent off or more. Highstreet brands such as TopShop, Next, River Island, Hobbs, New Look and M&S featured in the show.

Guests were greeted with a glass of bubbly and were invited to scour the rails for some bargains before the show began.

A raffle was also held. Local business such as Cred Jewellery, Lush, The Glorious Spa, Between the Lines, The Cooperative and H. Samuel contributed prizes.

Anna Madge, project manager, said: “The event was a great success! We had women come from all over the local community to take part and grab some bargains.”

More than £1,500 was raised for the charity.

To contact Pregnancy Options Centre, call or text 07843543792 or e-mail counselling@optionschichester.org.uk.