Fire crews called to blaze at Chichester shoe shop

Fire crews were called to Clarks in East Steet at 9.34pm last night to reports of a rubbish fire in the shop's foyer.

One unit from Chichester and two from Bognor Regis attended the scene to quell the blaze and left the scene just after 11pm.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called to reports of a fire involving a retail unit on East Street at 9.34pm last night (Sunday June 20).

Emergency services at the scene last night

“Joint Fire Control mobilised one fire engine from Chichester Fire Station to the scene along with two from Bognor Regis.

"Upon arrival firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly brought the small fire involving rubbish in the foyer of the shop under control using one high pressure hose reel.