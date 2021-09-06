Fire crews remove padlock from man's body part at Chichester hospital
A man who had a padlock stuck on a part of his body was rescued by fire crews following a visit to St Richard's Hospital.
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to St Richard's Hospital on Tuesday (August 31) after a man arrived with a padlock fastened around a body part.
Bolt cutters were used to remove the item and crews left the hospital at 11.53am and the man was left in the care of hospital staff.
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to assist St Richard's Hospital Accident and Emergency Department with a rescue of a man from a padlock on a part of his body at 10.43am.
“One crew from Chichester was mobilised and upon arrival they used bolt cutters to remove the item.
“Crews left the scene at 11.53am and the incident was left in care of the hospital."