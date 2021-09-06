Fire crews remove padlock from man's body part at Chichester hospital

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to St Richard's Hospital on Tuesday (August 31) after a man arrived with a padlock fastened around a body part.

Bolt cutters were used to remove the item and crews left the hospital at 11.53am and the man was left in the care of hospital staff.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to assist St Richard's Hospital Accident and Emergency Department with a rescue of a man from a padlock on a part of his body at 10.43am.

St Richard's Hospital in Chichester

“One crew from Chichester was mobilised and upon arrival they used bolt cutters to remove the item.