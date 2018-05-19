Forest School grand opening marks students’ achievement

Compton and Up Marden CE School held a grand opening of its new Forest School last Thursday.

This project to design, plan, build and create an outdoor area for the school’s forest school programme was delivered by a team of students from the University of Chichester.

Compton and Up Marden Forest School opening. The four Chi uni students who made the forest school with some of the children. Pic Steve Robards SR1813085 SUS-181005-235010001

Megan Stevens, one of the students, said: “The Forest School has been designed and created by myself and three fellow students - Fiona Pullinger, Ellie Parsons and Kirsty Jubb - attending the University of Chichester who are all in our third and final year of studying a Primary Teaching degree.

“One of the modules in our degree known as ‘Making Change Happen’ is an award winning module. Whereby teamwork and resourcefulness is used to create a different and diverse area to teach and enhance children’s all round educational needs.

“The project began in September 2017 following Fiona’s teaching placement at Compton and Up Marden school and realising the huge potential to vastly improve the outdoor classroom /forest school area.

“Discussion with the head teacher followed and she was extremely keen for the team to go ahead with the project. The discussion led to meetings between us and the school and plans were hatched of what we wanted to incorporate in the designs and what we wanted eventually to achieve.

Compton and Up Marden Forest School opening. . Pic Steve Robards SR1813062 SUS-181005-234947001

“Then came the difficult bit of resourcing materials to complete the project. We had zero budget.

“Using social media, donations from local businesses, members of the public, friends and family we managed to locate and obtain most of the resources required. We are hugely grateful to all who have donated their time energy and support to our project.

“We are extremely proud of this achievement and would love for people in the local area to be able to see what “making change happen“ is about and how through teamwork and dedication it can impact on the lives of others.”

“We sincerely hope that the children at this school will enjoy it for many years to come”.

The grand opening of the Forest School was attended by staff and children from the school as well as some parents and the students’ university lecturer.

Find out more about the Making Change Happen project at makingchangehappensite.wordpress.com.