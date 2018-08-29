Free brunch demonstration at Covers Home Ideas

Covers Home Ideas in Chichester is inviting local foodie enthusiasts to a free breakfast and brunch cookery demonstration.

On Thursday, September 13, between 10am and 2pm, official NEFF demonstrator Adrienne Cleasby will be expertly cooking a selection of breakfast and brunch delights for visitors to sample and then try making for themselves at home.

Covers Homes Ideas manager in Chichester, Richard Murrell, said: “There’s nothing better than a decadent breakfast or brunch to see you through the day. We’re looking forward to seeing all the delicious treats Adrienne will be demonstrating, and taste testing them too!”

The event is free of charge and everyone is welcome to attend – no registration required.

Covers Homes Ideas is based on Quarry Lane. For more information, visit www.coversmerchants.co.uk.