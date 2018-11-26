Fresh street art appears in Chichester after artist's original work was painted over

A piece of street art, 'The Watchdog' has appeared in North Pallant after the artists original work, 'The King of Cats' was painted over.

Joachim has been handing out stickers of his latest work

The work, by Belgian artist Joachim, appeared on the wall after another piece of the artists work, 'The King of Cats' was painted over by Chichester District Council for 'attracting antisocial behaviour'.

Joachim's management said he had been 'horrified' to hear his King of Cats mural 'attracted antisocial behaviour' within the city of Chichester and took it upon himself to put things right. Knowing that cats can be rather antisocial by nature, Joachim decided to paint 'The Watchdog' to watch over the streets and keep the neighbourhood safe.

He said: "I have dedicated my mural 'The Watchdog' to the people of Chichester, whose passionate and indomitable spirit encouraged me to return to the city and paint once more. I have been overwhelmed with messages of support and for that I am very thankful!”

As well as reaching out to the Chichester community, Joachim will continue to promote his latest campaign through various projects within the city. The artist has also been handing out stickers of his work in the city.

Joachim's manager and co-founder of GraffitiStreet.com, Rosh Boroumand said: "Joachim recognises the negative impact antisocial behaviour can have on

communities and would like to personally apologise for the actions of 'The King of Cats'. Chichester can finally relax knowing 'The Watchdog' will sniff out any antisocial behaviour.”

Since Joachim painted the King of Cats last year, he has enjoyed sell-out solo shows in Brussels and London, and has recently been commissioned by Disney to paint Mickey Mouse in honour of its 90th birthday celebration.