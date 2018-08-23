GCSEs: Pupils ‘excel’ at Bishop Luffa

Bishop Luffa students ‘excelled themselves’ in this year’s GCSEs according to outgoing headteacher Nick Taunt.

According to a school spokesman, an impressive 88 per cent of all entries gained grades 9-4 (or A*-C) this year despite the new ‘tougher specifications’.

(left to right) Will Murphy, Lilly Bristow and Jamie Hudson received superb results. Picture contributed

Mr Taunt said: “The new specifications are tougher than before: coursework is out and terminal exams are in; the rote-

learning of much more knowledge is the new style, which is tested in more and longer exams.

“These have been stressful times for our young people.

“I’m delighted that these results are even better than before.”

Smiles all round. Picture contributed

The spokesman added that, in total, 36 per cent of all exams gained the top range of points 9-7, equivalent to the old A*-A grades, whilst there were more than 150 entries at the top grade 9.

Mr Taunt said he is ‘proud of our young people’, as well as the staff, teaching and support, who have worked ‘so closely with pupils’.

“We have been cautious about the new specifications, and staff have encouraged pupils at every step,” he added.

Mr Andy Jackson, assistant headteacher in charge of Key Stage 4, said: “These GCSE exams really test pupils’ determination to work hard and keep going when it gets tough.

Picture contributed

“At every level of academic ability, pupils have done brilliantly.

“They have been a great year group, and we’ve enjoyed working with them.”

Lilly Bristow received a very impressive six 9s and three 8s and she admitted that it came as ‘a bit of a shock’.

She added: “I worked hard but I didn’t think it would come to much.”

Junior boxer Holly Heffnon was one of the students who excelled at Bishop Luffa.

Lilly, who has plans to apply for Oxford university, is staying on at the school sixth form, and hopes to study history and Latin at A level, should the latter be made an option.

Jamie Hudson earned six 9s, two 8s and an A* and was particularly pleased to have excelled in science.

He added that the results came from a lot of hard work, ‘sitting in the library by himself’ for hours.

Jamie, who plans to study physics and maths at A level, also put much of his success down to the support he was given by his teachers.

He said: “It is my teachers who have helped me and my friends. It is such a great place to be.”

Will Murphy achieved an outstanding nine 9 grades, and he said he was most pleased with his success in Spanish.

“Languages haven’t always been my strong point,” he said.

“I worked really hard but I still can’t believe it.”

Will will be studying maths, physics, chemistry and economics at A level and plans on going to university.

Holly Heffnon, a junior boxer for England, also earned outstanding results, receiving eight 9s and one eight but admitted that ‘it wasn’t what I was expecting’.

