Golfers take serious action against cancer

Peter Cooper golfers have achieved a major fundraising milestone by raising £100,000 for Action Against Cancer.

Over six years, the annual Peter Cooper Motor Group golf event at Goodwood has helped raise more than £100,000 for the cancer charity. This year, around 100 golfers from all over Hampshire and Sussex took part in the challenge, bringing in over £18,000 to add to the magic number.

Darren Cooper, managing director of The Peter Cooper Motor Group, was particularly delighted to reach this milestone. He said: “I can’t thank everyone enough for turning up each year, playing and dipping into their pockets to raise a huge amount of money for Action Against Cancer. It’s a charity very close to us, as my mum had been given very bad news when diagnosed with terminal cancer. Seeking a second opinion, we turned to Professor Justin Stebbing, having heard about his work at the Imperial Hospital in London. His treatment, supported by fundraising by Action Against Cancer, reversed my mum’s condition and, seven years later, we are counting every new day as a blessing. Our aim is to continue to raise money and reach £200,000 by our tenth year.”

The picture shows, from left to right, Ross Garfitt, Richard Dibden, Simon Elliott and Darren Cooper.