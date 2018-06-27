Grace Church puts on the greatest show at ‘screen on the green’

More than 1,000 people came together at Whyke Oval, Hay Road, on Saturday, June 23 for an open air cinema screening of The Greatest Showman.

Everything at the community event was free, from the tickets to the refreshments. The event was hosted by Grace Church.

People enjoying the show

Before the film, there was live music and face painting for children and family dogs were included too.

Chris Kimbangi, a Grace Church elder and the lead organiser for this event, said: “As Chichester continues to grow Grace Church wants to create opportunities that bring residents together to show what a diverse, vibrant and fun community we live in.

“Many people also believe that church is irrelevant, boring and full of old people.”

It started public meetings in Chichester in June 2006 with a small group of people and has now grown to about 400 who gather over four churches every Sunday including Chichester, Bognor Regis, Havant and Midhurst.

The success for its growth is continued outreach and support to those living within the local communities.

“These types of events are a way for people to see the church in action holding a vital place in the community, having fun and for all ages,” Kimbangi added.

The event page on Facebook has been flooded with notes of thanks from those who attended the event, highlighting how much these “chillout” events are welcome.

One event page follower commented that the event showed Britain at its best, people coming together, having family time and making wonderful memories.

Other community events are in the pipeline.

For more information visit www.gracechurchtogether@org.co.uk.